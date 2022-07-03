KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 27th-July 3rd)

POP! - NAYEON(TWICE) [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220701





ⓒKBS

NAYEON’s ‘POP!’ performance on Music Bank once again got the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from June 27th to July 3rd. As always, she showed her talent along with advanced vocal and dancing skills. Moreover, the light purple styling on the hair and the colorful dress put the last touch to the flawless performance.





