STAYC’s new EP to be released in July

ⓒ Highup Entertainment

STAYC’s new EP will be released in July.

The new EP “We Need Love” will be released on July 19 with the tracklist to be unveiled at a later date. The album comes five months after the group’s last EP, “Young-Luv.com” which included the lead track “RUN2U”.





STAYC is a six-member girl group that debuted in November 2020. The group has been chosen as one of the five notable artists of 2022 by Apple Music and Shazam.