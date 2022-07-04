aespa to attend UN forum on sustainable development

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa will attend a UN forum on sustainable development.





The group will attend the U.N. High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on July 5 to deliver a speech titled “Next Generation to the Next Level”. The group will also perform their hit song “Next Level”.





The UN forum has been held to discuss and review the UN’s 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s meeting will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.





Meanwhile, aespa will also release a new EP “Girls” on July 8.