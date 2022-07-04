J-Hope tops iTunes charts in over 80 regions with new release

ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-Hope’s first official solo single has topped the iTunes music charts in 84 countries.





The new single was released on July 1 and ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the US, Canada, Spain, France and other countries on Saturday. Meanwhile, the music video, topped 10 million views on YouTube in about 10 hours after the EP’s release.





“More” will be included in J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, “Jack in the Box,” set to be released on July 15.