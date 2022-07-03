Red Shoes (5) 아무거나요

Lines

건욱: 커피, 아이스로 줘요, 따뜻한 걸로 줘요?

Geon-wook: Do you want iced coffee, or hot coffee?

혜빈: 아무거나요. 아니 안 마셔요!

Hye-bin: It doesn’t matter. Actually, I don’t want any at all.

건욱: 비싼 것만 마시니까 뭐 우리 집 싸구려는 입에 맞겠어요? 잘 생각했어요.

Geon-wook: You only drink expensive stuff. Our cheap stuff probably wouldn’t suit your tastes. Good thinking.

혜빈: 뭐야? 재수 없어!

Hye-bin: What? You suck!





Expression of the Week

아무거나요 (It doesn’t matter)





아무것 – n. anything; something that is not definite

나 – postpositional particle used to indicate that something or someone includes all of the choices





Casual – 아무거나

Semi-polite – 아무거나요





>> This expression is used when the speaker has been asked to choose from several options, and wants to answer that it does not matter which one.





>>In the dialogue, Hye-bin’s response to Geon-woo’s question means it doesn’t matter whether it is hot or cold coffee.





>>The expression can make the speaker sound like they don’t care about what happens, thus making them sound irresponsible, or indifferent to the outcome of their choice.



