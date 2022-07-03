Red Shoes (5) 아무거나요

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 27th-July 3rd)
2022-07-03
#Drama Lines l 2022-07-04
Lines
건욱: 커피, 아이스로 줘요, 따뜻한 걸로 줘요?
Geon-wook: Do you want iced coffee, or hot coffee?
혜빈: 아무거나요. 아니 안 마셔요!
Hye-bin: It doesn’t matter. Actually, I don’t want any at all.
건욱: 비싼 것만 마시니까 뭐 우리 집 싸구려는 입에 맞겠어요? 잘 생각했어요.
Geon-wook: You only drink expensive stuff. Our cheap stuff probably wouldn’t suit your tastes. Good thinking.
혜빈: 뭐야? 재수 없어!
Hye-bin: What? You suck!
Expression of the Week
아무거나요 (It doesn’t matter)
아무것 – n. anything; something that is not definite
나 – postpositional particle used to indicate that something or someone includes all of the choices
Casual – 아무거나
Semi-polite – 아무거나요
>> This expression is used when the speaker has been asked to choose from several options, and wants to answer that it does not matter which one.
>>In the dialogue, Hye-bin’s response to Geon-woo’s question means it doesn’t matter whether it is hot or cold coffee.
>>The expression can make the speaker sound like they don’t care about what happens, thus making them sound irresponsible, or indifferent to the outcome of their choice.
2022-07-03
2022-07-01
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >