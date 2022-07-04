2022 HYNN Nationwide Tour “HYNN FOREST” in Seoul

Date: July 16

Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Memorial Concert Hall





Singer HYNN will be meeting fans in Seoul. The Seoul leg of her national concert “HYNN FOREST” will take place on July 16 at Yonsei University’s Centennial Memorial Concert Hall. It is the singer’s first national concert tour sincer her debut and will give her and her fans a chance to look back at her career so far, as she recently celebrated her 3rd anniversary. HYNN is inviting fans to let go of their worries and join her for the concert as she will provide comfort and healing through her music.