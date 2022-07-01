Movie Spotlight: Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick (July 1, 2022)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 27th-July 3rd)
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio for this week’s Movie Spotlight. First up is “Decision to Leave(헤어질 결심),” directed by Park Chan-wook. For this film Park won the Best Director Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Park Hae-il plays a detective investigating a man’s death, who finds himself developing feelings for the man’s mysterious wife, played by Tang Wei. Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on “Top Gun: Maverick(탑건: 매버릭)” which made a return after 36 years. Tom Cruise reprises hs role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, this time called in to train a new generation of young pilots. While the film’s release date was pushed back several times, it has finally made a large-scale release in theaters, and grossed over one billion US dollars in worldwide sales.
