Movie Spotlight: Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick (July 1, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio for this week’s Movie Spotlight. First up is “Decision to Leave(헤어질 결심),” directed by Park Chan-wook. For this film Park won the Best Director Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Park Hae-il plays a detective investigating a man’s death, who finds himself developing feelings for the man’s mysterious wife, played by Tang Wei. Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on “Top Gun: Maverick(탑건: 매버릭)” which made a return after 36 years. Tom Cruise reprises hs role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, this time called in to train a new generation of young pilots. While the film’s release date was pushed back several times, it has finally made a large-scale release in theaters, and grossed over one billion US dollars in worldwide sales.