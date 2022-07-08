Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1126 | July 8th)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 27th-July 3rd)
2022-07-03
ENHYPEN dropped a new EP ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ on July 4th and signified their appearance on Music Bank today with the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’. ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ features a Chicago Drill genre and it deals with a story of the seven boys’ will to go forward and use their strength for others, not for themselves. In particular, all of the ENHYPEN members tried rapping for the first time in this new song which makes it more special.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
2022-07-03
2022-07-01
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >