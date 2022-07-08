Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1126 | July 8th)





ENHYPEN dropped a new EP ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ on July 4th and signified their appearance on Music Bank today with the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’. ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ features a Chicago Drill genre and it deals with a story of the seven boys’ will to go forward and use their strength for others, not for themselves. In particular, all of the ENHYPEN members tried rapping for the first time in this new song which makes it more special.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.

