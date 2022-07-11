KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 4th-10th)
Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) - ENHYPEN [Music Bank]
ENHYPEN performed ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ on Music Bank last Friday and their performance video clip got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from July 4th to 10th, reaching 643K views in three days. The group dropped a new EP ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ on July 4th and embarked on music show promotions with ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’. The title track of ENHYPEN’s latest EP, ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’, claims to be a Chicago Drill which is a genre that has not been common in the K-Pop industry. Likewise, ENHYPEN's challenge with music is drawing attention as the high number of views shows.
Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pg_G7WztJvQ
