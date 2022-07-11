Gov't: Nuclear Power to Account for 30% of Nation's Energy by 2030

ⓒKBS News

The government has announced that nuclear power will account for 30 percent of the nation’s energy production by 2030 as part of the Yoon administration’s new energy policy.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy explained at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the new government’s energy policy will replace the previous government's nuclear phase-out policy at home and abroad.

The government plans to expand nuclear power to over 30 percent of the country’s energy supply by 2030 by resuming construction and expanding operations of major nuclear power plants.

The percentage takes into account the assumption that national energy production in 2030 will meet the standards established by the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

The energy plan also calls for governmental support for the overseas construction of nuclear reactors and the development of next-generation, small modular reactors(SMR).

The government plans to adjust the proportion of renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, in the fourth quarter of this year. It will also pursue the enactment of a special law that would establish a new system to support overseas resource security.