Brand new boy band to debut this month





A brand new boy band called ATBO will debut on July 27 with their debut EP “The Beginning”.





The band is under IST Entertainment, home to popular K-pop groups like Apink and The Boyz and the name is an acronym for “At the Beginning of Originality”.





ATBO consists of seven members: Oh Jun-seok, Ryu Jun-min, Bae Hyun-jun, Seok Rak-won, Jeong Seung-hwan, Kim Yeon-kyu and Won Bin. The group was formed through contestants on the survival audition show “The Origin - A, B, or What?”