Jay Park to release new single





Jay Park (Park Jae-beom) will release a brand new single on July 12.

A teaser for the song’s music video has been released on his social media showing the singer wearing a red and black flannel shirt while driving a vintage car. The title for the new single is “Need to Know”.





It has been four months since Park released his last single “Ganadara,” which features IU. Park debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM and became a solo singer in 2009. His hits include “JOAH” (2013) and “Drive” (2016).