ENHYPEN’s world tour to kick off in September

ⓒ BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN will kick off its first world tour in September in Seoul.





The concert series, titled “Manifesto”, will begin in Seoul on September 17 and the band will travel to the US and Japan to perform in major cities such as Houston, Chicago, New York and Osaka.





ENHYPEN released their EP “Manifesto: Day 1” on July 4. The album reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Album chart in 17 regions. It also sold some 1.13 million copies within two days of its drop.





ENHYPEN is a seven-member group that formed in 2020 from the music survival show “I-Land”. It officially debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020).