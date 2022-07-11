aespa’s new album becomes most pre-ordered album by K-pop girl group

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa's new album received the most pre-orders of any album by a K-pop girl group.

According to SM Entertainment, the group’s 2nd EP, “Girls,” which was released on July 8, received more than 1.61 million pre-orders ahead of its release.

The EP has a total of nine tracks, including the title track "Girls" and the English and Korean versions of "Life's Too Short," the band's first English-language single pre-released on June 24. Also among the tracks are three other new songs "Illusion," "Lingo" and "ICU".