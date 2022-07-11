aespa’s new album becomes most pre-ordered album by K-pop girl group

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 4th-10th)
2022-07-11
2022-07-11
aespa's new album received the most pre-orders of any album by a K-pop girl group.
According to SM Entertainment, the group’s 2nd EP, “Girls,” which was released on July 8, received more than 1.61 million pre-orders ahead of its release.
The EP has a total of nine tracks, including the title track "Girls" and the English and Korean versions of "Life's Too Short," the band's first English-language single pre-released on June 24. Also among the tracks are three other new songs "Illusion," "Lingo" and "ICU".
2022-07-11
2022-07-08
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >