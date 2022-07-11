SUMMER ROCK FESTIVAL in Eoul

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 4th-10th)
Date: July 22-23
Venue: Eoul Art Center
Eoul Art Center in Daegu will be holding a two day Summer Rock Festival. The two day festival will be held from July 22-23 and the lineup includes Jung Hong-il with Barkhouse, Blackhole and Big9 Band for July 22 (Fri), and Crying Nut, ABTB, and DIH for July 23 (Sat). The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information visit www.hbcf.or.kr.
