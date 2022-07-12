Assemblymember Ron KIM - Bringing Kimchi Day to New York!

Assemblymember Ron Kim was the first Korean American elected to the New York State Legislature in 2012 and since then he has been serving in the assembly representing the 40th District.





He currently chairs the Committee on Aging and sits on the Education Committee, and has worked tirelessly to help his local community over the years, from supporting local businesses, to advocating for senior citizens and the local Asian community.





Earlier this year, he led a resolution to have New York become the third US state to designate November 22nd as Kimchi Day, to celebrate the Korean dish and diversity in the community.





He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about his life in public service, his most memorable moments, and how he came to bring Kimchi Day to New York!