Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1127 | July 15th)
2022-07-15
ITZY are back with a new EP ‘CHECKMATE’ and they are performing on Music Bank today with the title track ‘SNEAKERS’. Through the leading track ‘SNEAKERS’, ITZY intends to show their confidence and be free from others’ perspectives, as it is shown in the lyrics. As ITZY has achieved good results worldwide through their prior songs such as ‘In the morning’ and ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ which were both listed on Billboard 200, more attention is paid to their comeback and the live performance that will be unveiled on Music Bank today.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.
