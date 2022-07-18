KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 11th-17th)

SNEAKERS - ITZY [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220715





ITZY’s ‘SNEAKERS’ performance on Music Bank got the greatest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from July 11th to 17th. ITZY made a comeback on July 15th with ‘SNEAKERS’ which is a title track from their new EP ‘CHECKMATE’ and unveiled its performance on Music Bank last Friday. Against a fancy stage set resembling a palace, the five members wore knight-themed dresses and showed energetic dance moves along with strong vocal skills.





