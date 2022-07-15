Movie Spotlight: The Killer, Elvis (July 15, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio for this week’s Movie Spotlight.

First up is “The Killer: A Girl who Deserves to Die(더 킬러: 죽어도 되는 아이)” directed by Choi Jaehoon. Starring Jang Hyuk as a former killer enjoying life after retirement, the film premiered in April at the Udine Far East Film Festival and was sold to some 48 countries.





Jason and Darcy also review Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis(엘비스),” the biopic of legendary rock star Elvis Presley. Starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, the movie depicts the life and music of Elvis Presley, as well as his complicated relationship with his manager.