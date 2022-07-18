2022 aespa FAN MEETING MY SYNK aespa

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 11th-17th)
Date: July 30, 18:00 (KST)
Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
aespa will hold its first in-person fan meet-and-greet on July 30. “My SYNK aespa” will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Southern Seoul and also through Beyond Live. aespa recently released their new EP, “Girls,” on July 8 which included the group’s first English-language single “Life’s Too Short.”
