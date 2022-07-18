Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2022 aespa FAN MEETING MY SYNK aespa

2022-07-18

K-POP Connection

Date: July 30, 18:00 (KST)

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium


aespa will hold its first in-person fan meet-and-greet on July 30. “My SYNK aespa” will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Southern Seoul and also through Beyond Live. aespa recently released their new EP, “Girls,” on July 8 which included the group’s first English-language single “Life’s Too Short.”

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >