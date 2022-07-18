Seventeen releases repackaged version of 4th studio album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 11th-17th)
Seventeen will be releasing a repackaged version of its fourth studio album, “Face the Sun.”
The new album, “Sector 17,” will hit online music services at 6 p.m. on July 18 and will include four new tracks including lead track “_World,” “Fallin’ Flower” and “Cheers” along with nine tracks from “Face the Sun.”
“_World” is said to be a combination of funk and urban R&B genres, featuring a funky rhythm and sweet melody.
