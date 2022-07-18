aespa’s latest release debuts at No.3 on Billboard albums chart

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa’s second EP “Girls” has landed at No. 3 on the US Billboard’s main albums chart.





According to Billboard on July 17, aespa’s “Girls” reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US measured by equivalent album units, by earning 56,000 equivalent album units in the US.





The album has become the 2nd highest charted album by a K-pop girl group after Blackpink hit No. 2 with “The Album” in 2020.