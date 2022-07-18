Blackpink’s Jennie to make acting debut on HBO series

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink’s Jennie will make an appearance in the upcoming HBO series “The Idol.”





A 90-second trailer for the new series released on July 17 briefly showed Jennie among the dance crew led by actor Lily-Rose Depp. Her appearance in the show will mark Jennie’s acting debut.





Other stars to appear on the show include Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan and The Weeknd.





Meanwhile, Blackpink is slated to make a comeback in August with a brand new album, one year and 10 months since the release of its 1st studio album called “The Album.”