IVE to make comeback in August

ⓒ YONHAP News

IVE is planning to make a comeback to the K-pop scene before the end of this summer.

According to a staff member from the group’s agency, the group is aiming to make a comeback in August. The group’s previous EP “Love Dive” was released on April 5.

IVE has six members and debuted in 2021 with “Eleven.” The single sold over 150,000 copies in the first week of its release, becoming the album with the most copies sold by a debuting artist in Korea that year.