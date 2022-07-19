Richiman and Groove Nice - Bringing Korean Blues Music to the US

In May this year, ‘Richiman and Groove Nice’, a band from South Korea, made it to the top five of the International Blues Challenge, an annual blues music competition in Memphis, Tennessee, where over a hundred groups from all over the world enter.





The lead singer and guitarist Richiman joins us in the studio for Touch Base In Seoul this week, to tell us how he got into blues music, the scene in Korea, and what it was like to compete in the blues heartland of Memphis.