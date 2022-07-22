Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1128 | July 22nd)





As many as three K-Pop superstars are coming back this week on Music Bank. First of all, SEVENTEEN is on stage with ‘_WORLD’, the title track of the repackage of their 4th album which was released July 18th. Moreover, aespa and STAYC, the leading K-pop female groups, are also making a comeback performance today on Music Bank with ‘Girls’ and ‘BEAUTIFUL MONSTER’. Likewise, more attention is paid to today’s Music Bank as three big K-Pop groups are coming back on the same day.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv