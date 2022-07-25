S. Korea's 1st Homegrown KF-21 Fighter Jet Makes Successful First Flight

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
2022-07-25
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-07-24
A prototype of South Korea's first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet has made its first successful flight, bringing the nation closer to its goal of mass producing the state-of-the-art military aircraft by 2026.
According to the Air Force and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Tuesday, the KF-21 prototype with Major Ahn Jun-hyeon at the helm took off at around 3:40 p.m. and landed safely 33 minutes later at 4:13 p.m.
DAPA said the aircraft's first successful flight will pave the way for follow-up measures to completing the project to develop Korean jet fighters, including two-thousand additional test flights.
The feat was accomplished 22 years after former President Kim Dae-jung declared a plan to produce fighter jets with domestically-developed technologies. The eight-point-eight trillion-won project began in earnest in 2015 with the objective of replacing the Air Force's fleet of older F-4 and F-5 jets by 2032.
Upon completion of the jet development project, South Korea will become the world's eighth country to produce locally developed supersonic fighter jets.
2022-07-25
2022-07-22
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >