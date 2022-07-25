TXT’s collaborative song tops iTunes charts in multiple countries

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
Tomorrow X Together and Billboard-topping American rapper iann dior’s collaborative song “Valley of Lies” shot to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in multiple countries.
The song, which dropped on July 22, reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs Charts in 15 countries including Argentina, Poland and the Philippines, just one day after its release.
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 and released an EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” in May. The group is currently on its first world tour “Act: Love Sick,” which kicked off in Seoul on July 2.
