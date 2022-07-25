ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR CHECKMATE in Seoul

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
Date: August 6-7
Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
After releasing their brand new album “Checkmate” on July 15, ITZY will embark on their first-ever world tour that kicks off in Seoul from August 6-7. “1st World Tour CHECKMATE” will take place in Seoul and travel to other major cities in the US until November. Meanwhile, “Checkmate,” which is ITZY’s 5th mini album, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 for the week of July 30.
