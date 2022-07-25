HyunA released new album

ⓒ P NATION

HyunA has released a brand new album titled “Nabillera,” a Korean phrase that means “to fly like a butterfly.”





The album is HyunA’s eighth EP after a 1.5 year break. The title track, “Nabillera” is a Latin-infused dance tune of a minimal beat and tropical rhythm for the summer season.





HyunA reportedly wrote the lyrics of the lead track with Psy, and her boyfriend Dawn. Meanwhile, HyunA and Dawn recently announced their engagement through their SNS.