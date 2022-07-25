BTS to collaborate with Benny Blanco

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
Four BTS members -- Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- will drop a collaboration project with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg next month.
The song is called "Bad Decisions" and will come out Aug. 5. The track will be included on Blanco's third full-length album set for release later in the year.
According to BTS’ agency Big Hit, the collaboration came about thanks to Blanco’s offer, adding that Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook will show a new side that has not been shown before.
