The Boyz to make comeback in August

ⓒ IST Entertainment

The Boyz will make a comeback with its seventh EP on Aug. 16. Details on the title of the album are not yet known, but teasers for the new album will be revealed starting July 25.





The EP comes about nine months after the group released its third single “Maverick.” Since late May, the 11-member act has been touring the world, visiting six cities in the US as well as major cities in Southeast Asia.





In the first week of August, the band will hold three concerts in Seoul before hopping over to Japan for the rest of the tour.