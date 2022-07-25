KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)

ⓒKBS

aespa performed their comeback title “Girls” on Music Bank last Friday, and their performance video clip got the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from July 18th to 24th, reaching 689K views in three days. Through this comeback, aespa intends to wrap up the first season of their AI Universe, dealing with a fight between aespa and Black Mamba and how naevis will help them through the journey.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdMPa0oK8QE