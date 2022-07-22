Movie Spotlight: Alienoid, The Gray Man (July 22, 2022)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise review the latest movies released in theaters and on streaming services.
They review “Alienoid(외계+인)” by director Choi Dong-hoon, whose most recent films “The Thieves(도둑들)” and “Assassination(암살)” both topped 10 million admissions. The first of a two-part series, the science fiction/period fantasy movie stars Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Kim Woo-bin.
Jason and Darcy also discuss Netflix’s latest action blockbuster “The Gray Man(그레이 맨),” based on a novel by Mark Greaney. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Marvel films including “Avengers: Endgame,” the 200-million dollar budget film stars actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.
