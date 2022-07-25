Red Shoes (8) 입조심하래

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 18th–24th)
태길: 거길 왜 가! 오란다고 가냐 바보처럼?!
Tae-gil: Why did you go there! Do you go when someone tells you to come like a fool?
옥경: 난들 가고 싶어서 갔겠냐? 제품 팔 욕심에 간 거지.
Ok-kyung: Do you think I wanted to go? I wanted to sell the product.
태길: 그래서 뭐래 그 여편네가?
Tae-gil: So, what did that wench say?
옥경: 입조심하래.
Ok-kyung: She told me to watch my mouth.
태길: 뭐?
Tae-gil: What?
옥경: 사고 나던 날, 자기는 차에 없었다고 우기는 거야.
나더러 잘못 봤대나 어쨌대나.
Ok-kyung: She kept arguing that she wasn’t in the car on the day of the accident.
She says I was mistaken, or something.
젬마: 무슨 소리야 엄마? 뭘 잘못 봐요?
Gem-ma: What are you talking about, Mom? What were you mistaken about?
Expression of the Week
입조심하래 (someone said to watch one’s mouth)
입조심 – n. watching one’s mouth so that rumors don’t spread or things go wrong
-래 – a shortened form of “-라고 해” which is used to convey another person’s order, request etc.
Casual – 입조심하래
Semi-polite – 입조심하래요
>> This expression is used to tell the listener to be careful not to let other people know or gossip about something that is a secret, or to be careful that things do not go wrong by saying something openly wrong.
>>”~래” is a shortened form of “~라고 해” which conveys someone else’s order. In the dialogue, Ok-kyung is using indirect speech to tell Tae-gil what another woman ordered her to do, which was to keep her mouth shut.
