Author Maurene GOO - “When my first book was published, I was so excited I ran outside barefoot!”

Korean American writer Maurene Goo has been causing many young hearts to flutter in recent years with her YA romance novels featuring Korean American protagonists, including “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” and “Somewhere Only We Know.”





“I Believe In A Thing Called Love” was also recently published in Korean: “난 사랑이란 걸 믿어(문학동네, 2022)”





In addition, she has also been writing for the comic giant Marvel and their Korean American superhero, “Silk”.





She joins us on via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her works, how she became a writer, and also what it was like to learn that two of her works had also been picked up by Netflix!