Author Maurene GOO - “When my first book was published, I was so excited I ran outside barefoot!”

2022-07-26

Korea24

Korean American writer Maurene Goo has been causing many young hearts to flutter in recent years with her YA romance novels featuring Korean American protagonists, including “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” and “Somewhere Only We Know.”


“I Believe In A Thing Called Love” was also recently published in Korean: “난 사랑이란 걸 믿어(문학동네, 2022)”


In addition, she has also been writing for the comic giant Marvel and their Korean American superhero, “Silk”.


She joins us on via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her works, how she became a writer, and also what it was like to learn that two of her works had also been picked up by Netflix!  

