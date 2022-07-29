Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1129 | July 29th)





ATEEZ is going to make a comeback performance on Music Bank today with “Guerrilla”, the title track of their new EP “THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT”. The latest EP is a start of ATEEZ’s new series “THE WORLD”, which illustrates on a different story after the “TREASURE” and “FEVER” series. Through the new series, ATEEZ intends to talk about ‘freedom’ and deals with their desire to escape from suppression in the lyrics of “Guerrilla”.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv