KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)

2022-07-29

ParadoXXX Invasion - ENHYPEN [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220729


ⓒKBS

ENHYPEN’s ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ performance on Music Bank got the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel in the last week of July from 25th to 31st. ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ is the third track from ENHYPEN’s third EP ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ which was released on July 4th. Wrapping up the ‘Future Perfect’ promotion on music shows, ENHYPEN embarked on the second round of their promotion with ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ and unveiled its performance on the Music Bank stage. 


Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9UxfmKGzHE

