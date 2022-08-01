Ailee leaves Ravi’s label

ⓒ THEL1VE

Singer Ailee has left her agency, The L1ve, founded by VIXX’s Ravi, one year after joining the label.





The L1ve announced that Ailee’s contract terminated at the end of July, adding that Ailee has always shown her best on stage and that they will continue to support her.





Ravi established The L1ve in July last year, aiming to “support artists from a wide range of music genres.” Ailee was the first artist to sign under The L1ve.





The agency also currently represents singer Wheein 휘인 of Mamamoo.