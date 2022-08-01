Ailee leaves Ravi’s label

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-07-29
2022-08-01
Singer Ailee has left her agency, The L1ve, founded by VIXX’s Ravi, one year after joining the label.
The L1ve announced that Ailee’s contract terminated at the end of July, adding that Ailee has always shown her best on stage and that they will continue to support her.
Ravi established The L1ve in July last year, aiming to “support artists from a wide range of music genres.” Ailee was the first artist to sign under The L1ve.
The agency also currently represents singer Wheein 휘인 of Mamamoo.
2022-07-29
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >