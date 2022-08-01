IU to hold solo concert at Olympic Stadium

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-08-01
IU’s solo concerts will take place in September.
“The Golden Hour” will take place for two days at Jamsil Olympic Stadium starting Sept. 17. It is the first time for a Korean female solo singer to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, showing IU’s ticket power.
The stadium can accommodate up to 100,000 audience members and is referred to as the dream stage for local artists. Recently, BTS and singer PSY performed at the stadium.
It will be the singer’s first solo concert in three years since she last went on tour in 2019 for “Love, Poem.”
