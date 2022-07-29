Red Shoes (9) 내가 왜?

Lines

희경: 이건 돈이야. 모자라면 달라는 대로 더 줄 테니까 군소리 말고 떠나.

Hee-kyung: Here’s the money. If you need more, I’ll give it to you, so just leave quietly.

젬마: 싫은데요. 내가 왜?

Gem-ma: I don’t want to. Why should I?

희경: 뭐?

Hee-kyung: What?

젬마: 로라를 주세요. 그럼 떠날게요.

Gem-ma: Give me Rora. Then, I’ll leave.

희경: 미친. 끝까지 가보겠다는 거야 지금?

Hee-kyung: Are you crazy? You want to fight until the end?





Expression of the Week

내가 왜 (Why should I)





>> This expression is an abbreviated form of “내가 왜 그래야 하는데?” which is literally translated as “Why should I have to do that?” The “그래야 하는데” (have to do that or be like that) part has been omitted.





>>This expression is used when asking the other party why the speaker should do something that the other party has ordered or asked them to do, or spoken about.





>>In the dialogue, Gem-ma is objecting to Hee-kyung’s order for her to leave quietly, asking why should do that.



