Dimo Kim - Pushing the boundaries of musical theater to reach new audiences

Musical theater director Dimo Kim came into the spotlight in 2015 for “Comfort Women: A New Musical”, which he wrote, directed and produced. Tackling the difficult subject of Japanese wartime sex slavery, it was the first Off-Broadway musical by a Korean director, and won him much acclaim in New York and in South Korea as well.





His latest project finds him back in Korea, charting new territory once again. Working in collaboration with Kiwe Lab, he has created a series of short form musicals, called “Mosaical (모지컬)”, a portmanteau of ‘mobile’ and ‘musical’. Described as “musicals for the smartphone era”, the highly produced videos are less than a minute long, featuring original songs and stories each week.





We speak to Dimo Kim about this latest project and his career for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul.