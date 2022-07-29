Pres. Office Calls for Regional Peace, Stability amid Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

ⓒYONHAP News

The presidential office on Wednesday called for peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation as the region stood on pins and needles with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.

The remark came in response to a reporter's question during a Wednesday briefing, in which the top office official added that Seoul will maintain close communication with regional partners to address issues of concern.

Pelosi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday evening and on Thursday met with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, agreeing to cooperate closely on approaches to North Korea and other issues of mutual concern.

The two issued a joint statement after an hour-long meeting, reiterating a commitment to bolster ties between Seoul and Washington on powerful extended deterrence to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats and achieve denuclearization on the peninsula.

Kim said he also asked for U.S. congressional support for South Korean firms in the U.S.

Pelosi said they discussed the issues relating to the economy, security and U.S.-led initiatives in the region while also thanking South Korea for actively supporting sanctions against Russia.

President Yoon Suk Yeol then held talks with Pelosi over the phone to discuss diplomacy, defense and technological cooperation.

According to Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, Yoon held a telephone conversation with Pelosi and five other members of the U.S. congressional delegation for 40 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

During the phone conversation, Yoon promised to cooperate closely with the U.S. Congress to set up a global comprehensive strategic alliance, as agreed upon during his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in May, Kim said.

Yoon also noted the significance of Pelosi’s visit to the Joint Security Area on the inter-Korean border, saying it will be an indication of the allies’ strong deterrent capabilities against North Korea.

Pelosi thanked Yoon for taking time during his first summer break. She said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is significant in many ways but that above all it should be defended on ethical grounds.

The U.S. Speaker also said the two countries have an obligation to secure and cherish peace and prosperity that have been protected for decades through the sacrifice of countless people. She suggested that the two countries jointly build a free and open Indo-Pacific order, according to Kim.

The Taiwan issue was not reportedly brought up during the phone conversation.

In a statement released after her two-day trip, Pelosi said that the visit to South Korea by her and a congressional delegation reaffirmed the "strong bond" between Seoul and Washington.

Pelosi said the United States and South Korea share a strong bond formed for security and forged by decades of warm friendship.

She added that the congressional delegation traveled to Seoul to reaffirm treasured ties and a shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance.

Regarding the phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Pelosi said that with the delegation, she thanked the president for Korea's hospitality of 28-thousand U.S. service members and their families. She said that each of the delegation members spoke with President Yoon and stressed their continued commitment to developing the Indo-Pacific region.

As for her talks with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Pelosi said that the delegation reiterated the commitment to the U.S.-South Korea alliance to strengthen security and supply chains and promote trade and investment.

Pelosi also mentioned her visit to the Demilitarized Zone in the inter-Korean border, saying that the delegation conveyed to the service members there the gratitude of Congress and the country for their patriotic service, stating that they stand as sentinels of democracy on the Korean Peninsula.