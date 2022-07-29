Red Shoes (10) 복 받았네

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-07-29
#Drama Lines l 2022-08-08
Lines
선희: 우리 젬마가 저녁 도시락까지 싸 오고. 이모 진짜 복 받았네.
Seon-hee: You packed a dinner for me? I’m so blessed.
젬마: 앞으로 자주 싸다 드릴게요.
Gem-ma: I’ll pack it for you often.
옥경: 도시락 안 싸줘도 되니까 너 빨리 취직이나 해.
Ok-kyung: You don’t need to pack me lunch. You just find a job somewhere soon.
선희: 넌 젬마가 로라 관둔지가 얼마나 됐다고 벌써 잔소리야.
Seon-hee: She just left Rora, why are you nagging her?
Expression of the Week
복 받았네 (I’m) so blessed
복 – n. luck, fortune, blessing, happiness
받다 – v. receive, get
Casual – 복 받았네
Semi-polite – 복 받으셨네요
>> This expression is used when a person is happy to say that someone has achieved good results in work or when good fortune has arrived.
>>In the dialogue, Seon-hee is expressing happiness at receiving the unexpected gift (dinner) from Gem-ma.
2022-07-29
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >