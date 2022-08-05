Movie Spotlight: Hansan, Emergency Declaration (August 5, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Movie Spotlight to review the latest movies released in theaters and on streaming services. This week, we discuss two Korean blockbusters.

First up is “Hansan: Rising Dragon(한산: 용의 출현)” by director Kim Han-min. A prequel to “The Admiral: Roaring Currents(명량)” from 2014, it portrays Yi Sun-shin in 1592, as he develops a strategy to fight against invaders. Will this film follow the success of the 2014 movie which saw over 17 million ticket slaes in Korea?





Jason and Darcy also discuss “Emergency Declaration(비상선언)” by director Han Jae-rim. This film takes to the sky as a young man, played by Im Si-wan, boards a passenger flight with the intent to spread a deadly virus. Actors Song Kang-ho, Jeon Do-yeon, Lee Byung-hun, and Kim Nam-gil also star in the movie, which was actually written before the pandemic.