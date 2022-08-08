Lisa’s solo tops Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart

ⓒ YONHAP News

Lisa’s solo track has topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Aug. 6, making Lisa the first female artist to claim the No. 1 spot.





Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, is a relatively new chart that gives a weekly recap of the most popular songs across genres and across the world, ranked by online streaming activity data.





Lisa’s “Lalisa” climbed five notches to the top spot from the previous week and it was also the only song to stay on the chart since it was launched 41 weeks ago. Another single by Lisa, “Money,” was No. 3 on the chart.