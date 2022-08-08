Lisa’s solo tops Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-07-29
2022-08-08
Lisa’s solo track has topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Aug. 6, making Lisa the first female artist to claim the No. 1 spot.
Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, is a relatively new chart that gives a weekly recap of the most popular songs across genres and across the world, ranked by online streaming activity data.
Lisa’s “Lalisa” climbed five notches to the top spot from the previous week and it was also the only song to stay on the chart since it was launched 41 weeks ago. Another single by Lisa, “Money,” was No. 3 on the chart.
2022-07-29
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >