Beenzino & Stefanie Michova tie the knot

ⓒ instgram.com/realisshoman

Rapper Beenzino and his girlfriend Stefanie Michova have announced their marriage through their respective social media accounts.





The two posted photos of them registering their marriage at the Yongsan District Office in central Seoul over the weekend. The couple officially announced they were dating in 2015.

Beenzino debuted in 2009 and has seen mainstream success with songs like “Aqua Man” (2012), “Dali, Van, Picasso” (2013) and “Life in Color” (2016).