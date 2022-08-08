Beenzino & Stefanie Michova tie the knot

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-07-29
2022-08-08
Rapper Beenzino and his girlfriend Stefanie Michova have announced their marriage through their respective social media accounts.
The two posted photos of them registering their marriage at the Yongsan District Office in central Seoul over the weekend. The couple officially announced they were dating in 2015.
Beenzino debuted in 2009 and has seen mainstream success with songs like “Aqua Man” (2012), “Dali, Van, Picasso” (2013) and “Life in Color” (2016).
2022-07-29
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >