Bo SEO - “The best disagreements have a richness that allow us to grow”

How can we argue better to improve our relationships and society?





That is the question that the two-time world debate champion, Korean-Australian Bo Seo explores in his book “Good Arguments” (or “The Art of Disagreeing Well” in the UK), which was published earlier this year. Part memoir, part advice on competitive debate, he reflects on how his experiences could be applied in everyday life, when it comes to conversations, relationships, education and even technology.





We connect with him via video this week for #TouchBaseInSeoul to ask him about how he began debating, what lessons he learned along the way and whether Korean people argue any differently.