Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1131 | August 12th)
2022-08-12
Golden Child is back with a new EP ‘AURA’ and set to perform on Music Bank today with the title track ‘Replay’. Establishing their position as global K-Pop stars through a series of U.S. tour, Golden Child intends to talk about their desire to go back to the past through the lyrics of ‘Replay’ this time. The leading track ‘Replay’ is an EDM Future House genre music with heavy synth bass and intense slap sound.
