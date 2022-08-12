Red Shoes (11) 말 좀 가려서 해요

Lines

희경: 뭐래요, 그 인간이?

Hee-kyung: What did that jerk say?

수연: 말 좀 가려서 해요! 아무리 그래도 내 남자친군데.

Soo-yeon: Watch what you say! He’s still my boyfriend.

희경: 남자친구? 고작 그런 사람 사귈려고

Hee-kyung: 지금까지 그 많은 혼처를 마다한 거예요?

Boyfriend? You turned down all of those suitable marriage candidates for that?





Expression of the Week

말 좀 가려서 해요! (Watch what you say!)





가리다 - distinguish; discriminate; to sort out or divide things according to a certain standard such as right or wrong, good or bad, etc.





>> This expression is used by a speaker to express a feeling of displeasure when the other person says something inappropriate or makes a rude remark that is out of line.





>>Hee-kyung uses “인간” which literally means “human” to refer to Soo-yeon’s boyfriend to blatantly show that she does not approve of him and thinks lowly of him.



