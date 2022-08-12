Red Shoes (11) 말 좀 가려서 해요

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1131 | August 12th)
2022-08-12
#Drama Lines l 2022-08-15
Lines
희경: 뭐래요, 그 인간이?
Hee-kyung: What did that jerk say?
수연: 말 좀 가려서 해요! 아무리 그래도 내 남자친군데.
Soo-yeon: Watch what you say! He’s still my boyfriend.
희경: 남자친구? 고작 그런 사람 사귈려고
Hee-kyung: 지금까지 그 많은 혼처를 마다한 거예요?
Boyfriend? You turned down all of those suitable marriage candidates for that?
Expression of the Week
말 좀 가려서 해요! (Watch what you say!)
가리다 - distinguish; discriminate; to sort out or divide things according to a certain standard such as right or wrong, good or bad, etc.
Casual – 아무거나
Semi-polite – 아무거나요
>> This expression is used by a speaker to express a feeling of displeasure when the other person says something inappropriate or makes a rude remark that is out of line.
>>Hee-kyung uses “인간” which literally means “human” to refer to Soo-yeon’s boyfriend to blatantly show that she does not approve of him and thinks lowly of him.
